Kids from Variety the Children’s Charity get a preview of new Gateway Arch museum

ST. LOUIS – The new Gateway Arch museum is getting closer to being unveiled to the public.

On Monday, some children from Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis had a chance to put it to the test.

“I've never been here before, so I'm like, 'ooooh yeah,” said Mackenzie Sanders, Variety kid.

The Gateway Arch museum doesn't open to the public until July 3. More than 30 Variety kids got a preview.

“It`s pretty cool to see the colors and what they're doing," said Emily Moranville, Variety kid.

This new exhibit has what is called a "universal design," meaning people of all abilities can interact, play, and learn about our great history.

“We had a lot of conversations," said Rhonda Schier, National Park Service.

This way everyone can enjoy the experience with no restrictions.

“I have a wheelchair, so it has to be easy for me to get around,” Sanders said.

As you can imagine, the original museum had design ideas that weren't always accessible to all people.

According to Susan Schuh, Chief Program Officer for Variety Kids, the old museum was outdated in the area of being accessible for people with disabilities, and the park service had exhibits designed so everyone could enjoy the museum.

The new Arch museum will open up July 3, just in time for Fair St. Louis, which returns to the riverfront.