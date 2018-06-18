ST. LOUIS - FOX 2 reporter Michelle Mandaras teaches Kim Hudson the fundamentals of golfing such as hand positioning, how to swing a club and safety precautions.
Kim Hudson learns how to golf
-
Beat the heat with Pinky’s Ice Cream & Snow Cone Parlor
-
Glenn Zimmerman and Kim Hudson learn DNA test results during newscast
-
FOX 2 says goodbye to Web Producer Danielle Scruggs
-
The importance of engaging your core during exercise
-
Honey makes for a sweet romantic dinner at the Chase
-
-
DNA Test Results: On-air genealogy reveal for John Pertzborn, Randi Naughton, and Lisa Hart
-
Margie Ellisor and Kevin Steincross learn DNA test results during newscast
-
RECIPE- David`s favorite strawberry shortcake
-
Health Watch: Relieving Chronic Back Pain without drugs
-
Health Watch: Preventing Kidney Stones
-
-
FOX 2 anchors to discover DNA test results during newscasts
-
North Korea shakes up military leadership as Trump-Kim summit nears
-
Health Watch: Quitting Smoking Starts with Key Questions