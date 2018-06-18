× McCaskill slams Trump policy on border family separation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is criticizing the Trump administration over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

McCaskill in a Monday statement said she’ll work to stop what she described as a misguided policy.

Despite bipartisan criticism, President Donald Trump is digging in and says he would keep the U.S. from becoming “a migrant camp.”

Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s spokeswoman didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment.

McCaskill is up for re-election in a state won by Trump. She likely will face Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley, who didn’t directly answer a question about whether he supports the administration’s policy. He says nobody wants to see families separated and called on McCaskill and other lawmakers to secure the border.