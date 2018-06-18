Where to watch Fox 2 News during the US Open and World Cup soccer

MoDOT to close ramp, lane on eastbound Poplar Street Bridge overnight Tuesday

Posted 11:17 am, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:29AM, June 18, 2018

ST. LOUIS-  Crews will close the ramp from westbound I-44/northbound I-55 to eastbound I-64 across the Mississippi starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 19.

Crews will also close the left lane on eastbound I-64 across the river on the bridge, starting at 8 p.m.

The closure is to bring in and set girders between the eastbound and westbound bridges across the Mississippi as part of on-going work to add a fifth lane to eastbound I-64 across the Mississippi.

The ramp and lane are set to be reopened by 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 20.