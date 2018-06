× Money Saver- Save on shoes and sandals

ST. LOUIS- Slip on some shoes and sandals with huge savings.

Save now at ShoeDot.com and get up to 75% off spring markdowns. Styles for men, women, and kids are all marked down.

Choose from brand names like Keen, Merrell, Under Armour, Adidas and more.

Free shipping with no minimum purchase.

Grab this deal here: www.shoedot.com