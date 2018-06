Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - NASCAR Camping Truck Series takes place this weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park. Two huge nights of racing include the ARCA Series on Friday, June 22 and the NASCAR Camping Truck Series on Saturday, June 23.

President & CEO Curtis Francois was here at FOX 2 to discuss racing and how he plans on giving back to the community.

To purchase tickets or obtain additional information, visit: www.gatewaymsp.com.