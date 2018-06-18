× Suspected sexual predator charged in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 51-year-old Grover, Missouri man had illicit sexual contact with minors over a period of more than a decade.

Jason Lawson was charged with three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree statutory rape. He remains in custody on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Police identified two victims in the case: two girls under the age of 12. Between June 2006 and May 2008, Lawson allegedly had sexual contact with one of the victims. Lawson is believed to have performed sexual acts on the other victim between June 2014 and June 2016.

Authorities said Lawson knew both victims. They lived in the same neighborhood as him at the time – The Manors at Cherry Hills, located within the City of Wildwood.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Lawson is encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400.