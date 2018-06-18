Union Station seeks to transform into family friendly entertainment attraction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, Lodging Hospitality Management, the company who bought Union Station just announced they plan to turn the Hard Rock Café into an ice cream and candy emporium.

They said this fits with the company’s broader vision to transform Union Station from a struggling retail area into a family-friendly destination.

Lodging Hospitality Management plans to spend about $150 million to re-do Union Station, that includes the aquarium, a Ferris wheel, light show and $8 million on the candy emporium.

The Hard Rock Café is supposed to close in August of 2018. Developers also a have a carousel and putt-putt course planned for the area near Hard Rock Café. They expect all of the Union Station renovations should be completed by October of 2019.