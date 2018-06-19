2018 LouFest Music Festival lineup announced

ST. LOUIS- The 2018 LouFest lineup has been announced. The festival will take place at Forest Park on Sept. 8-9.
Modest Mouse, Robert Plan, The Head, T-Pain, and The Heart are among the over 40 artists set to perform during the two-day event.
All performers are listed below:
- Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters
- Modest Mouse
- The Head and the Heart
- Kacey Musgraves
- Gary Clark Jr.
- Michael McDonald
- T-Pain
- Brothers Osborne
- Moon Taxi
- Quinn XCII
- Margo Price
- Misterwives
- Anderson East
- Mt. Joy
- Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
- Tank and the Bangas
- Jukebox the Ghost
- Keyon Harrold
- Durand Jones & The Indications
- White Reaper
- Larkin Poe
- Savannah Conley
- Walker Lukens
- Liz Cooper & The Stampede
- The New Respects
- Scrub & Ace Ha
- Grace Basement
- The Knuckles
- River Kittens
- Dracla
- The Burney Sisters
- Kevin Bowers’ Nova & Special Guests
- Tonina
- Mo Egeston All-Stars
- Anita Jackson
- Ptah Williams Trio
- Jesse Gannon
- Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet
- Owen Ragland Quintent
- Bob DeBoo + The Dark Room All-Stars
- Daily sets by Robot + Bike and Sick Beats by J. Ill on the LouKidz Stage