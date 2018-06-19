Where to watch Fox 2 News during the US Open and World Cup soccer

2018 LouFest Music Festival lineup announced

Posted 6:22 am, June 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:26AM, June 19, 2018

ST. LOUIS-  The 2018 LouFest lineup has been announced. The festival will take place at Forest Park on Sept. 8-9.

Modest Mouse, Robert Plan, The Head, T-Pain, and  The Heart are among the over 40 artists set to perform during the two-day event.

All performers are listed below:

  • Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters
  • Modest Mouse
  • The Head and the Heart
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Gary Clark Jr.
  • Michael McDonald
  • T-Pain
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Moon Taxi
  • Quinn XCII
  • Margo Price
  • Misterwives
  • Anderson East
  • Mt. Joy
  • Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
  • Tank and the Bangas
  • Jukebox the Ghost
  • Keyon Harrold
  • Durand Jones & The Indications
  • White Reaper
  • Larkin Poe
  • Savannah Conley
  • Walker Lukens
  • Liz Cooper & The Stampede
  • The New Respects
  • Scrub & Ace Ha
  • Grace Basement
  • The Knuckles
  •  River Kittens
  • Dracla
  • The Burney Sisters
  • Kevin Bowers’ Nova & Special Guests
  • Tonina
  • Mo Egeston All-Stars
  • Anita Jackson
  • Ptah Williams Trio
  • Jesse Gannon
  • Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet
  • Owen Ragland Quintent
  • Bob DeBoo + The Dark Room All-Stars
  • Daily sets by Robot + Bike and Sick Beats by J. Ill on the LouKidz Stage