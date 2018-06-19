× Carpenter leads Cardinals past Phillies 7-6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Matt Carpenter hit a tiebreaking solo homer with two out in the ninth, helping the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Carpenter also had a tying two-run double in St. Louis’ four-run seventh. Tommy Pham homered and singled for the Cardinals, and Kolten Wong also went deep.

Odubel Herrera and Carlos Santana connected for the Phillies.

Seranthony Dominguez (1-1) struck out the first two batters in the ninth and had Carpenter in a 0-2 hole. But Carpenter lined the next pitch, a 98-mph fastball, over the wall in right to extend his homer streak to three games.