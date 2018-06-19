Conservation Connection – Black Bears making a comeback in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Black bears have been making a comeback in Missouri over the past few decades, and their range has been gradually expanding, as well. 1 of 2 Biologists with the Missouri Department of Conservation say they have been receiving more reports of black bear sightings throughout the state in the last 10 years.

Tom Meister, Wildlife Damage Biologist with The Missouri Department of Conservation joined FOX 2 in The Morning to discuss how to keep them out of your yard and what to do if you encounter one.