Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY..JUNE 20, 2018

Time to break the heat wave…atleast for now…two systems in play…a push of a series of small low pressures from the west and northwest and a tropical spin of low pressure lifting from the Gulf of Mexico… the combo will collapse the large dome of high pressure and push it out into the Atlantic ocean…it does not go away…just slides enough to the east…thats a good think. Look for waves of showers and storms Wednesday, Wednesday night, Thursday, Thursday night and Friday… not raining all the time…but we should get a pretty good rain out of this run of weather and the heat will break…80’s…but the humidity stays high.