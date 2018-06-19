Discussion group educates members and others on the significance of Juneteenth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO - June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas – that’s the last day and place where slaves were freed.

The announcement came two years after President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Since then thousands have celebrated what’s known as an African-American Independence Day, but many are just finding out.

Tiffany Robertson credits a popular television show spotlighting the day that exposed her discussion group, Touchy Topics Tuesdays, on the holiday.

“I didn’t know the significance,” Robertson said. “I didn’t know why it was a state holiday in Texas and we never heard of it here or I never heard of it here.”

One of her members, Dewitt Campbell, says it opened their eyes to how it’s not being discussed as well.

“I think our country has done a bad job of acknowledging slavery, apologizing for slavery and then celebrating the end of slavery,” Campbell said.

Instead of internalizing the knowledge, three groups joined together to create their first Juneteenth celebration.

People of all backgrounds gathered at Tilles Park to not only educate themselves but others as well.

While the playing of smooth jazz mellowed in the background, today served as a time to reflect on the past to make a brighter future.