Ex-police captain pleads guilty in disability theft

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A former eastern Missouri police officer has admitted to the theft of more than $68,000 in federal disability benefits.

Sixty-year-old Everett James, of St. Louis, Missouri, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making a false statement to the Social Security Administration and theft of government funds. He will be sentenced Sept. 18.

Court documents show James claimed on an application for disability benefits in January 2014 that he was not able to work as a corrections officer but he didn’t report that he was working as a private security guard.

After being approved for benefits, James worked at several places, including a police captain in Kinloch, a Hillsdale patrol officer and as a private security guard.

He received more than $68,000 in disability benefits for which he was ineligible.