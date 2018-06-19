Gordon’s First Practice with Billikens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two time state champion Carte'Are Gordon had his first official practice with the Saint Louis Billikens on Tuesday at Chaifetz Arena. The now college basketball star was happy to get the next chapter of his basketball life going. Gordon won two state titles with Webster Groves High School. He joins a Billikens front court of Hasahn French and D.J. Foreman in what should be a talented team for the 2018-19 season. Billikens coach Travis Ford is excited about the instant contribution Gordon will have on the Billikens squad.