× Edwardsville mayor apologies for decade-old blackface photo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A candidate for the Illinois Senate has apologized for a decade-old photo from a Halloween party that depicts him dressed in blackface as a rapper.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton tells The Belleville News-Democrat that most rappers at the time were black and he didn’t intend the costume to be racist. Patton says he regrets the outfit and apologizes to those it offends.

The newspaper says it obtained the photo from Democratic sources. Patton lost the Republican primary for the Senate seat. He’s now running as an independent.

Patton says the disclosure of the photo is an attempt to damage his campaign.

Democrat Rachelle Aud Crowe is also running of the seat. The Madison County assistant state’s attorney says she’d heard rumors of the photo but didn’t try to obtain it.