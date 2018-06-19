Lane closures Tuesday evening on the Poplar Street Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Road construction projects on both sides of the river could make for traffic trouble for drivers.

Crews will close the ramp from westbound I-44/northbound I-55 to eastbound I-64 across the Mississippi starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 19. They will also close the left lane on eastbound I-64 across the river on the bridge, starting at 8 p.m.

The closure is to bring in and set girders between the eastbound and westbound bridges across the Mississippi as part of on-going work to add a fifth lane to eastbound I-64.

The ramp and lane are set to be reopened by 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 20.