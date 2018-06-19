× Missouri Democrats sue over Lt. Gov. appointment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Democratic Party is suing to block the appointment of Mike Kehoe as lieutenant governor.

The suit, announced in a press release Tuesday, reopens a longstanding legal debate over whether the governor has the power to appoint someone to the second-ranking executive position. The two offices are elected separately in the state, and the constitution isn’t clear on succession.

The suit asks the Cole County Circuit Court to declare Parson’s action illegal.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed former Senate Majority Floor Leader Kehoe as the state’s lieutenant governor Monday. Kehoe took the oath of office soon after. Both men are Republicans.

The lieutenant governor’s office was vacated June 1, when Parson ascended to the top spot after former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned.