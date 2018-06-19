Recipe: Chandler Hill Vineyards’ Lobster Mac ‘n’ Cheese

ST. LOUIS – Chandler Hill joined Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen to preview how to make Lobster Mac ‘n’ Cheese. Try out this great dish!

Ingredients:

6 oz lobster tail

.25 # butter

2 tbsp flour

1 cup milk

.5 cup cream

2 oz fontina

1 oz Parmesan

1 oz blue

6 oz macaroni

Salt & Pepper as needed

Directions: Poach lobster in butter until lobster is fully cooked. Approximately 5 minutes. Remove lobster from the shell, dice meat, and reserve for later. In a small pot add butter, from poaching, and flour stirring till flour is combined completely. Put over medium heat adding cream and milk. Stirring consistently so mixture doesn’t scorch. Once the mixture is thickened stir in cheeses and taste. Add pasta, lobster and serve.

Comfort Food & Wine Dinner

Chandler Hill Vineyards

June 21st 6:30 P.M.

596 Defiance Rd.

Defiance, MO

ChandlerHillVineyards.com