Recipe: Chandler Hill Vineyards’ Lobster Mac ‘n’ Cheese
Ingredients:
6 oz lobster tail
.25 # butter
2 tbsp flour
1 cup milk
.5 cup cream
2 oz fontina
1 oz Parmesan
1 oz blue
6 oz macaroni
Salt & Pepper as needed
Directions: Poach lobster in butter until lobster is fully cooked. Approximately 5 minutes. Remove lobster from the shell, dice meat, and reserve for later. In a small pot add butter, from poaching, and flour stirring till flour is combined completely. Put over medium heat adding cream and milk. Stirring consistently so mixture doesn’t scorch. Once the mixture is thickened stir in cheeses and taste. Add pasta, lobster and serve.
Comfort Food & Wine Dinner
Chandler Hill Vineyards
June 21st 6:30 P.M.
596 Defiance Rd.
Defiance, MO
ChandlerHillVineyards.com