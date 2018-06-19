Where to watch Fox 2 News during the US Open and World Cup soccer

Recipe: Chandler Hill Vineyards’ Lobster Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Posted 9:21 am, June 19, 2018, by , Updated at 09:28AM, June 19, 2018
ST. LOUIS – Chandler Hill joined Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen to preview how to make Lobster Mac ‘n’ Cheese.  Try out this great dish!

Ingredients:

6 oz lobster tail
.25 # butter
2 tbsp flour
1 cup milk
.5 cup cream
2 oz fontina
1 oz Parmesan
1 oz blue
6 oz macaroni
Salt & Pepper as needed

Directions: Poach lobster in butter until lobster is fully cooked. Approximately 5 minutes. Remove lobster from the shell, dice meat, and reserve for later. In a small pot add butter, from poaching, and flour stirring till flour is combined completely. Put over medium heat adding cream and milk. Stirring consistently so mixture doesn’t scorch. Once the mixture is thickened stir in cheeses and taste. Add pasta, lobster and serve.

 

Comfort Food & Wine Dinner
Chandler Hill Vineyards
June 21st 6:30 P.M.
596 Defiance Rd.
Defiance, MO
ChandlerHillVineyards.com