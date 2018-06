Actor Sean Gunn is engaged. The St. Louis native proposed to actress Natasha Halevi while on vacation in Kyoto, Japan. The 44-year-old is known for playing Kirk Gleason on “Gilmore Girls” and Kraglin in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. He is also the motion capture actor for the character, Rocket.

Gunn is the younger brother of filmmaker James Gunn, who directed the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. Both attended Saint Louis University High School.