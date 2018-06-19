North St. Louis standoff ends with man taking his own life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — According to police, a standoff involving U.S. Marshals in north St. Louis ended with a suicide.

US Marshals were attempting to arrest a man wanted for a homicide in the 3800 block of Greer in north St. Louis at around 7:30am Tuesday. Authorities heard a "bang" when they approached the suspect's address.

It is not clear if that "bang" was a gunshot. Police say they could see a gun in the suspect's hand. It was possible the suspect may have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was also hiding out inside the home.

An "officer in need of aid" call was issued to alert more police to arrive on the scene. The SWAT Team has been called in to help with a possible standoff. Many first responders have surrounded the home.



#SWAT on scene in 3800 Blk Greer after US marshals attempted an arrest. Witness says one shot fired. One in custody. Apparently somebody else is apparently not giving up. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/ltPYcpfhz1 — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) June 19, 2018