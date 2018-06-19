× The St. Louis Chess Club holds a camps for children

ST. LOUIS – Now is the time to introduce your children to what could be a lifelong passion. The St. Louis Chess Club is offering three camps including a girls chess summer camp. It is a great way to introduce kids to chess or to offer intensive instructions to established young players.

Camp times include: all day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., morning only at 9:00 – 12:00 p.m. and pm only from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Camp fees are $400 for all day campers and $225 for half day campers. While the CCSCSL will provide light snacks, campers should still bring their own snack lunch.

The camp runs from July 30 through August 3 and is for ages 6-14. For more information, visit saintlouischessclub.org.