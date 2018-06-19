Wildwood sexual predator charged, police looking for more victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO. - A Wildwood man was charged on Monday (June 18) with sex crimes against children. St. Louis County police detectives are searching for additional potential victims.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued charges on Jason Lawson, 51, for three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree statutory rape.

Court documents say Lawson's known sex crimes date back to June 2006. His most recent known sex crime happened as recently as June 2016.

The two victims mentioned in the court documents were under the age of 12 at the time. According to police, Lawson preyed on children who lived in The Manors at Cherry Hills neighborhood where Lawson also lived.

Since Lawson's alleged crimes span more than a decade, police are now searching for other potential victims.

“It is certainly a concern of detectives that additional victims are out there," said Officer Benjamin Granda with the St. Louis County Police Department. "Based on this wide timeframe of these incidents occurring, it definitely gives us pause. So please, if any other victims are out there, please know this suspect is in police custody, and please give our detectives a call as soon as possible.”

Lawson is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.