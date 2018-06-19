Yadier Molina now holds record for most games at catcher with one team

PHILADELPHIA- St. Louis Cardinals All-Star catcher Yadier Molina now holds the record for the most games at catcher with a single MLB team.

According to the Cardinals, the record became official in the fifth inning of Monday’s game the Phillies, when Molina passed Cubs Hall of Famer Gabby Hartnett by catching his 1,757th game in a St. Louis uniform.

This season, Molina also passed Hall of Famer Johnny Bench in all-time innings caught. Molina currently ranks 13th on that list.

Molina will keep adding to his tenure. He is signed through 2020.