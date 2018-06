Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Getting to college is half the battle. The other half is paying for tuition, food and housing. American Eagle Credit Union representative Pier Alsup explains how they are hosting a dorm essentials drive to collect dorm necessities.

The drive is going on from June 20, through July 16th at any American Eagle Credit Union during branch hours. For more information, visit: www.ameaglecu.org.