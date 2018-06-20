Brave woman rescues young boy from car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A nearby neighbor rescues a young boy from an accident in south St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

The two vehicles collided around 1:20a.m. near Itaska Street and South Compton Avenue where there is a four-way stop.

A woman who lives nearby says she woke up from a sound sleep when she heard the accident.

She went outside and saw the two-vehicle crash, involving a car and an SUV.

The woman says the car airbags deployed and she smelled gas, she then turned off the car and helped pull the child from the wreck. She describes the scene as chaotic and emotional.

There were three people in the car, including a little boy. Both people in the car were injured in the collision and taken to the local hospital. The boy was not injured and expected to be okay.

The people in the SUV were not injured.

No word on what caused the crash.