Brave woman rescues young boy from car crash

ST. LOUIS - A Good Samaritan pulled a young boy from a two-vehicle crash in south St. Louis that sent the boy's grandparents to the hospital. A car and an SUV collided around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday near Itaska Street and South Compton Avenue.

Shirley Powers, who lives nearby, said she woke up from a sound sleep when she heard the accident. She went outside and saw the two-vehicle crash.

Powers said there were three people in the car including a little boy. The airbags in the car had deployed and Powers smelled gas. She said she turned off the car and helped pull the child from the wreck. She said the boy was very shaken up by the crash.

“He thought he was going to die," said Powers. "He told me to help him get out of the car. He wanted his mother. He was hysterical.”

The boy was not seriously injured. Emergency responders rescued his grandparents from the car, and they were taken to the hospital. Two people in the SUV were not hurt.

No word on what caused the crash or if any citations were written. Powers said accidents frequently happen at that intersection due to drivers not coming to a complete stop at the stop signs.