Dancing scratch off lottery ticket thief identified by music video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - St. Louis County Police Department released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from an Affton Quick Trip. They also added some music to the video and identified the suspect as a dancing scratch off thief.

“Why not,” said one St. Louis area resident. We showed her the video and she said, “Have fun with it. Get people watching and maybe then they remember.”

The theft was at the Quick Trip on Gravois near Weber Road in Affton. A QT spokesman said the store helped police identify a person of interest who was taken into custody. The spokesman and a spokeswoman from the Missouri Lottery confirm the tickets are worthless. Once a ticket is deemed stolen is can no longer be cashed in for a prize. In some cases, a stolen ticket can be used to identify a suspect if they try to cash in the ticket.