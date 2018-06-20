Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY..JUNE 21, 2018

The wet run of weather in place today, tonight and tomorrow…periods of rain and storms…the main features…heavy rain at times, small stream and creek flooding and dangerous lightning…coming at us in waves…important rains for the region after settling into a small drought…temperatures in the mid 80’s for Thursday and near 80 degrees for Friday… All thanks to a spin of slow moving low pressure dropping our way from the north… interesting pattern…Saturday looking okay…80’s and partly sunny…some scattered storms in play Saturday night and Sunday