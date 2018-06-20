Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for Illinois man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, Ill. -An endangered person advisory has been issued for 80-year-old James Crews of Wood River, Illinois. Police say Crews was last seen Tuesday, June 19 on 738 Rice Street in Wood River at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Crews is a white male, stands 5’ 5” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes.

He suffers from a cognitive impairment which places him in danger.

James was driving a white Ford F150 with Illinois License plate, 1 4 6 5 H P and is possible en route to Indiana.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Crews should contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114.