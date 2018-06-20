× Federal gun prosecutions in St. Louis have doubled in 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Federal gun prosecutions have doubled in St. Louis this year as part of an effort to target gun violence in the city.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that nearly 360 gun cases were charged through May, compared to almost 160 during the first five months of 2017. Jensen’s office estimates it will file about 620 gun cases by the end of September. The office filed almost 320 in the 2017 fiscal year.

Jensen says the cases include carjackings and armed robberies but mainly involve felons charged with gun possession.

He says the federal court system has better resources and programs to help those charged and convicted. Jensen says the re-arrest rate five years after an individual leaves federal supervision is 7.5 percent.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch