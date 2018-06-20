× Florissant woman arrested for killing fiancé

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Florissant police arrested a woman Wednesday for allegedly killing her fiancé at their home.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, police were called to a home in the 200 block of Raymond Drive at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers made contact with a woman, who identified herself as a resident of the home, Michael said. When police went inside the residence, they found a man who’d been shot dead.

Investigators determined the shooting was a result of an unspecified domestic incident and identified the woman who answered the door as the suspected shooter.

The victim and suspect were not identified, but police said they were engaged.

Michael said the investigation was still ongoing.