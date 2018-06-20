× Groundbreaking for $1.5 million piazza on The Hill Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Groundbreaking is planned this morning for a new attraction on The Hill. It’s a new piazza on Marconi Avenue, across from St. Ambrose church.

Edward and Margie Imo, the owners of Imo’s Pizza bought the lot and donated it to the charity building the piazza. It will feature ornamental gates, benches, granite walkways imported from Italy, chess tables and a huge Italian fountain.

The $1.5 million dollar project is being funded by private donations. Groundbreaking is at 11am Wednesday. They hope to have it completed this fall.