Lawyer says texts show Confide use by Greitens’ staffers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Texts between staffers to former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appear to show that they used a message-deleting app to communicate about state policy.

Screenshots of the texts obtained by the Kansas City Star show former deputy legislative directors Brad Green and Jeff Earl discussing talking points on a prescription drug monitoring policy.

The screenshots show Green texted Earl that he “can’t see your edits very well on Confide.”

Attorney Mark Pedroli is suing Greitens and his staff for alleged Sunshine-Law violations. He says the texts prove governor’s office employees used the Confide app to discuss state business. The app automatically deletes messages after they are read and prevents recipients from taking screenshots.

Attorneys representing the former governor and his staffers didn’t immediately respond t Associated Press requests for comment Wednesday.

Information from: The Kansas City Star