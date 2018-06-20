× Missouri Governor Mike Parson in St. Louis Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri Governor Mike Parson will visit St. Louis Wednesday. He’ll meet with St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. The governor also plans to meet with large local employers like Schnucks, Boeing and Washington University.

Thursday the governor heads to Washington. He’ll be part of a group of governors having lunch with President Trump. Governor Parson will also meet with the labor and transportation secretaries as well as top officials from the Commerce Department and Small Business Administration.