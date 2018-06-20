Police investigating car break-ins in St. Louis Hills neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - People living in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood said they woke up Wednesday morning to find their cars broken into. They said the rash of break-ins happened mostly on Itaska and Walsh Streets. According to one neighbor's surveillance video, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors said they believe a group of teenagers were involved. Surveillance video shows a group walking down the street and trying to open car doors.

One neighbor told Fox 2 both she and her husband's cars were rummaged through but nothing was taken. Another neighbor said his business cards were taken and thrown all over the street.