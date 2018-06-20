× Rauner orders backlog of discrimination complaints ended

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Gov. Bruce Rauner is ordering his administration to develop a plan for dealing with over 1,000 backlogged discrimination complaints.

The Republican issued an executive order Wednesday directing the Illinois Human Rights Commission to develop within two months an 18-month plan for dealing with allegations of discrimination based on race, religion, age and more.

Rauner proposed in an executive order last year that the commission be included as part of the Illinois Department of Human Rights in a reorganization. But it included a provision for it to take effect only if the General Assembly took no action.

Lawmakers rejected the idea.

But the General Assembly unanimously approved legislation this spring designed to streamline the complaint process and address the backlog. It has not yet been sent to the governor for action.