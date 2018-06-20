× Rauner, partner buy 53 acres of land near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has bought 53 acres of land west of Springfield with a local farmer.

The Springfield State Journal-Register reports the Republican governor and his partner paid just under $600,000 for the land.

Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold says the purchase was properly reported on an economic interest statement and complies with procedures he enlisted to handle his business interests when he became governor in 2015.

County property records list Rauner’s business address as the same Chicago location as Roundtable Capital Partners. That’s the firm the private-equity investor designated to control investments during his tenure.

Rauner announced the purchase last week when he spoke to National FFA Organization students in Springfield. He told them he’s raising “corn and beans here in Sangamon County.”

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com