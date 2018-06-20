Song of the Day – Theresa Caputo Live!

Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium, is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre Tuesday, June 26th, and we want to send you!

Theresa Caputo, star of the hit TLC show, Long Island Medium, will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way. Theresa has been a practicing medium for over 15 years. She helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages.

