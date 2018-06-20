St. Louisans march with refugees to raise awareness of world crises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – People across St. Louis are gathering to walk with refugees in an event organized by the United Nations Association of St. Louis with the help of the International Institute of St. Louis.

Organizers said Wednesday’s march was in response to what we see going on in the world at the moment.

US immigration agents have been seizing children from their parents on the southern border with Mexico. Italy's new populist government is turning away refugees. And Germany's government is losing traction as anti-migrant parties gain more ground.

Those same feelings have been embraced in Austria and Hungary, as more people are seeking safety in foreign lands.

The UN Refugee Agency released a new report earlier this week, saying the number of displaced people around the world went up by almost 3 million in 2017.

That’s approximately 68.5 million refugees in all – 174,000 of them children

Many of these people are fleeing from Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan, Myanmar, and Somalia. Those five countries make up less than 2 percent of the world population, but they make up 68 percent of the world’s refugee population.