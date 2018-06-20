× Stenger creates task force for affordable housing trust

BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger signed an executive order Wednesday creating the St. Louis County Affordable Housing Trust Fund Task Force.

The group will make recommendations for establishing a housing trust fund St. Louis County.

“The establishment of an Affordable Housing Trust Fund in St. Louis County is key for promoting equity, fairness, and inclusion in our region,” Stenger said.

The 18-member group will develop recommendations regarding the creation of such funding including an outline of strategic funding priorities to address affordable housing and related needs of the citizens of St. Louis County, and the amount of revenue needed to meaningfully fund these priorities and identification of potential revenue sources.

According to Stenger, “We have assembled a group with excellent credentials and diverse expertise who are committed to developing a framework for an effective and sustainable housing fund.”

All members of the Task Force group are volunteers and are not receiving any financial compensation. They are set to meet monthly between June and December and will submit its report with recommendations to the County Executive in the first quarter of 2019.

Task Force Members Include:

Co-Chair Adrian Bracy, YWCA Metro St. Louis Co-Chair

Chris Krehmeyer, Beyond Housing

Amelia Bond, St. Louis Community Foundation

Zack Boyers, U.S. Bank CDC

Ethyl Byndom, St. Louis County Executive Office

Cynthia Duffe, Gateway Housing First

Karl Guenther, UMSL Public Policy Research Center

Erica Henderson, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership Veta Jeffery, Midwest Bank Centre

Will Jordan, Equal Housing Opportunity Council

John Kennedy, St. Louis Equity Fund

Michael McMillan, Urban League

Molly Metzger, Washington University Brown School

Gary Park, Clark-Fox Policy Institute, Washington University Kate Reese, The Housing Partnership

Susan Rollins, Housing Authority of St. Louis County Esther Shin, Urban Strategies

A community resident, TBD