Taxes for Kansas City streetcar extension approved in vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A proposal to expand Kansas City’s streetcar south to the University of Missouri-Kansas City won approval by a wide margin in mail-in balloting.

Residents inside a new transportation development district approved special sales and property taxes fund a $227 million project. The Kansas City Election Board said Wednesday the proposal passed by a 3-to-1 margin.

The Kansas City Star reports less than 10 percent of eligible voters participated.

Voters approved a new 1-cent sales tax for the next 30 years. Property owners generally within one-third of a mile from the streetcar route will face an additional 25-year property tax assessment.

The measures are expected to generate about $25 million annually to operate the existing 2.2-mile line in downtown Kansas City and construction of a 3.7-mile extension. Officials hope to begin expanded service by 2023.