Wacha Injured in Cardinals 4-3 Loss to Phillies

Not only did the Cardinals lose their game to Phillies 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon, they also lost their best pitcher to an injury.

Michael Wacha and his 8-2 record left the game in the fourth inning with a strained left oblique muscle. He will have an M-R-I done on Thursday in Milwaukee before the Cardinals start their four game series against the Brewers.

Yadier Molina hit two home runs in the game, driving in all three Cardinals runs. Both his homers tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning and 3-3 in the sixth inning. But the Cardinals offense did little else. Odubel Herrera hit the go ahead home run in the seventh inning off Cardinals reliever and losing pitcher Sam Tuivailala (1-3).