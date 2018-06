Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Mo. - Police are searching for the gunman in a deadly overnight shooting in Wellston.

The incident happened around 11p.m. Wednesday on Julian Avenue.

One man was shot and killed at the scene. The other victim was shot and transported to an area hospital.

There was a two-car accident at that location as well.

Police say the victims may have been in one of the cars.

So far, there is no word on suspect or motive.