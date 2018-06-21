1 suspect arrested, others sought, in KC paintball attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

(AP) - A suspect has been arrested in Kansas City, Missouri, after several people were shot with paintballs.

Police told KCTV that the attacks happened Wednesday afternoon. One victim was struck in the eye and could lose vision. When police arrived, one of the patrol vehicles was struck with paintballs.

Police chased two cars occupied by people believed to be involved in the assaults. The driver of one of the cars was arrested while trying to get inside a home. Police are still searching for other suspects.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were attacked.