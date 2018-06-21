A preview of a patient room at the new SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — We are getting our first look at what a patient room will look like at the new SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. The hospital is still under construction but in tonight's SSM Health Medical Minute Dan Gray got a behind the scenes look of a mock-up of a patient room.

Construction is on schedule for the new SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. Hospital Vice President of Specialty Services Kelly Baumer said more than 400 doctors, nurses, employees, and former patients gave input.

"One of thing we've incorporated into our design is a couch that turns into a bed. Sometimes family members will stay with their loved ones overnight. We also are hearing things like making sure we have enough charging outlets in beds and in the rooms so they can charge their devices," said Kelly Baumer.

No detail has been overlooked in the design process. A crucifix hangs on the wall of the mock-up of the Catholic institution. In addition to the patient-centered mission, there is another mission. Baumer says it's a teaching hospital, so the size of hallways are important.

"In our current hospital, we have traditional hallways in our patient care areas. Often today what happens is we block the hallways when we have the physicians, medical students and nurses rounding. This new design incorporates a much larger hallway," said Kelly Baumer.

The new hospital is set to open in 2020.