ST. Louis - One of the scariest scenes from the "The Pit and the Pendulum", stars St. Louis native Vincent Price. Victoria Price, daughter of the late actor, was here at FOX 2 to discuss her father's acting career and a tour that she is conducting.

The tour starts Saturday, June 30, 9a.m. to 10:30p.m. at the St. Louis History Museum and ends at Schlafly Bottleworks.