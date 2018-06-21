Cardinals place Michael Wacha on disabled list

JUPITER, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Michael Wacha #52 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait at Roger Dean Stadium on February 20, 2018 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS, MO — Michael Wacha is on the disabled list after a left oblique strain during a game in Philadelphia. He is only the ten day DL but it’s very possible he could miss a month.
Wacha was an all-star candidate. This injury will derail that.