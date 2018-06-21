Child struck by SUV in north St. Louis County; police search for suspect’s vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A child was struck by a driver on Halls Ferry Road and Empire Court in north St. Louis County. Mustafa Jamil works with a relative of the child at St. Louis Fish Chicken Grill. He described the situation to FOX 2 reporter Ayesha Khan.

Jamil says a 4-year-old boy and his mother were crossing the street to go to the restaurant Thursday night. That’s when the boy was struck by a silver SUV, which ended up taking off. The mother running into the restaurant asking for help. Restaurant workers performed CPR until the authorities arrived on the scene.

The witness says the child was taken to the hospital. Police are currently searching for the driver of the silver SUV.

An accident reconstruction team is at the scene of the accident. The extent of the child's injuries are not known at this time. More information may be available as this story develops.