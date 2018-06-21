Dancing lotto thief arrested with help of QuikTrip employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, Mo. - The woman caught on surveillance cameras dancing while stealing lottery tickets at a local QuikTrip was caught doing the same thing again. The second time around, store employees were ready for her.

St. Louis County Police say the woman showed up twice at the same store to steal lottery tickets, but employees recognized her and called the police.

Tinisha Dixon, 35 years old, was arrested Wednesday.

Police say she's the same woman seen in the video they released in hopes someone could identify her and her dance moves. The video released was of the first time she showed up to the QuikTrip on Gravois Road near Weber Road in Affton early Monday morning.

Police say another person distracted the employee while she danced over to the counter, hopped the counter and stole scratcher tickets.

St. Louis County Police say she came back and tried to do the same thing again early Wednesday morning.

An employee helped police identify her. She admitted the crime to police and returned the merchandise.

According to the Missouri Lottery, the tickets she stole were worthless. Once a ticket is deemed stolen, they can no longer be cashed in.

The St. Louis County Counselors Office has charged Dixon with petty larceny.